Dr. Niharika Ganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Niharika Ganti, MD
Dr. Niharika Ganti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Ganti's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Rheumatology Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 505, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0810
- 2 10745 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Richmond, TX 77407 Directions (346) 874-2640
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Niharika Ganti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861780629
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
