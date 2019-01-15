Overview of Dr. Nihir Shah, MD

Dr. Nihir Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Heart And Vascular Institute of Central Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.