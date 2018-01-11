Overview

Dr. Nii Lamptey-Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Lamptey-Mills works at Wmhs Endocrinologyprimary Care Mac in Cumberland, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.