Dr. Nijal Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nijal Sheth, MD
Dr. Nijal Sheth, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
Kidney Institute of Florida3227 Lee Blvd Ste E, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 236-2012Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Kidney Institute of Florida2735 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste 2, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 236-2012Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Kidney Institute of Florida13691 Metro Pkwy Ste 260, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 236-2012Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Lee Kidney Center14181 S Tamiami Trl Ste 120, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 303-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- United American Insurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor new company-Kidney institute of Florida amazing staff and great care
About Dr. Nijal Sheth, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1740422187
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Beth Israel Hosp
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
