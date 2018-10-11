Overview

Dr. Nijole Glaze, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Academy and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Glaze works at Nijole Glaze MD in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.