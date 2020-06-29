Overview of Dr. Nik Shah, MD

Dr. Nik Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.