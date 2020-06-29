Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nik Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Nik Shah, MD
Dr. Nik Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2111
-
2
Parkersburg Oncology Associates705 Garfield Ave Ste 220, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2276
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
He is always willing to listen and have a discussion
About Dr. Nik Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1225022775
Education & Certifications
- Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.