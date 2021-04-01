Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD
Overview of Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD
Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Bagheri works at
Dr. Bagheri's Office Locations
California Retina Consultants525 E Micheltorena St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 963-1648
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She is wonderful! She has a very positive attitude. I suffer from macular degeneration and she always makes me feel that there is hope. She is very intelligent and informative. She never rushes through your appointment and takes the time to answer your questions. I highly recommend her! She works out of Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.
About Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- 1790040087
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
