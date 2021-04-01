See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD

Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Dr. Bagheri works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bagheri's Office Locations

    California Retina Consultants
    California Retina Consultants
525 E Micheltorena St Ste A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 963-1648

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nika Bagheri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Persian
    • 1790040087
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagheri works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bagheri’s profile.

    Dr. Bagheri has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagheri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

