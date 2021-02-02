Overview of Dr. Nika Omid, MD

Dr. Nika Omid, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.



Dr. Omid works at Pacific Eye Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.