Dr. Priest-Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD
Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Drexel University.
Dr. Priest-Allen works at
Dr. Priest-Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Health of Fort Myers6091 S Pointe Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 466-2020
-
2
Eye Health of Ft Myers LLC112 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 458-5800
-
3
Eye Health of Ft Myers LLC2529 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (239) 466-2020
-
4
Eye Health of Pt Charlotte Optical20600 Veterans Blvd Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 Directions (941) 766-7474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Priest-Allen?
She explained my condition and decided which path to take. Handling making appointments with specialist that I need to see.
About Dr. Nika Priest-Allen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1043507080
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priest-Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priest-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priest-Allen works at
Dr. Priest-Allen has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Goniotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priest-Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Priest-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priest-Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priest-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priest-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.