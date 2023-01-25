Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University.
Dr. Batra works at
Locations
Spine LLC1090 Beecher Xing N, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 385-3738
Spine LLC7287 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 362-6551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has seen me through this pain journey to a successful experience.
About Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1285689224
Education & Certifications
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
