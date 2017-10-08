Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4130
- 2 2340 Clay St Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1138
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
Attentive, kind, engaged listener and communicator. Impressive knowledge and skill! Fortunate in referral to him following thorough but unproductive gastric MD testing. Had obviously read all the referral MD,s history; reviewed it w/ me, then skillfully administered shot In stomach nerve confirming diagnosis of entrapped abdominal wall nerve. [ACNES]. 3 months of disabling pain resolving w/in one week! Immediately able to face & retain food -- ( after 3-month 30# loss!) So GRATEFUL !!
About Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487831145
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Celiac Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.