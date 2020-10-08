See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD

Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Anand works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Anand's Office Locations

    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
    Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC
3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339
(404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Night Blindness
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
YAG Iridotomy
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2020
    From the moment I walked in the door, I felt welcomed and received great and personalized care. Made the experience fun, not stressful. Thank you
    — Oct 08, 2020
    About Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD

    Ophthalmology
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1972921427
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Emory Eye Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee - Chattanooga
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Tennessee State University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhil Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anand works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Anand’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

