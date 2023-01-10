Dr. Balakrishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD
Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.
First in Flight Neurology131 Medical Park Rd Ste 308, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-2640
Atrium Health At Home University City101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5000, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 403-1911
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 863-8700
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Balakrishnan is a world class neurologist. He and Brian are two knowledgeable and experienced professionals at Lake Norman Medical Center. My recent visit was one of the most comfortable and auspicious medical visits I've ever encountered. I was experiencing anxiety and trepidation ... fearing what the procedures, diagnosis and prognosis of the nerve conduction study and EMG would entail. Brian exhibited a relaxed and calming environment immediately. Dr. Balakrishnan treated me with kindness offering explanations and answering questions. He is a remarkable, highly educated and skilled neurologist. I am grateful for his neurology practice in the Lake Norman area.
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Balakrishnan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
