See All Neurologists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD

Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Balakrishnan works at First In Flight Neurology in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Ritaccio, MD
Dr. Anthony Ritaccio, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Barrett, MD
Dr. Kevin Barrett, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Elliot Dimberg, MD
Dr. Elliot Dimberg, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Balakrishnan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First in Flight Neurology
    131 Medical Park Rd Ste 308, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-2640
  2. 2
    Atrium Health At Home University City
    101 E W T Harris Blvd Ste 5000, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-1911
  3. 3
    19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 863-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Balakrishnan?

    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Balakrishnan is a world class neurologist. He and Brian are two knowledgeable and experienced professionals at Lake Norman Medical Center. My recent visit was one of the most comfortable and auspicious medical visits I've ever encountered. I was experiencing anxiety and trepidation ... fearing what the procedures, diagnosis and prognosis of the nerve conduction study and EMG would entail. Brian exhibited a relaxed and calming environment immediately. Dr. Balakrishnan treated me with kindness offering explanations and answering questions. He is a remarkable, highly educated and skilled neurologist. I am grateful for his neurology practice in the Lake Norman area.
    Kathy Shook — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Balakrishnan to family and friends

    Dr. Balakrishnan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Balakrishnan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD.

    About Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396993184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balakrishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Balakrishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Balakrishnan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balakrishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Balakrishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balakrishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balakrishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balakrishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nikhil Balakrishnan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.