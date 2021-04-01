Dr. Nikhil Bhargava, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Bhargava, DO
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Bhargava, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1615 N Convent St, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 937-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikhil Bhargava, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568649382
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
