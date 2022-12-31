Dr. Nikhil Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Iyengar, MD
Dr. Nikhil Iyengar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. Iyengar has been meticulous, thorough, conscientious and compassionate in explaining to me my particular heart situation. I trust him explicitly!! At each appointment I learn more about my heart, and the visit is "always a pleasure"! I am so blessed to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Nikhil Iyengar, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1073697827
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University
- Internal Medicine
