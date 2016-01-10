Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Everest Specialty Group Pllc425 N Highland Ave Ste 220, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 345-4114
Highland Anes500 N Highland Ave, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 870-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joshi always does a very good exam. He makes you feel very comfortable about asking questions and he explains things very well.
About Dr. Nikhil Joshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437253481
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Hypotension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.