Dr. Nikhil Kumta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Kumta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Kumta works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center5 E 98th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a amazing doctor and knows what he’s doing
About Dr. Nikhil Kumta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
