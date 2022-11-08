Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD
Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Bianco Brain & Spine2705 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, TX 76016 Directions (817) 701-4253
Dept of Orthopedics and Rehabi2160 S 1st Ave Bldg 105, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-5120
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
My husband broke his back. He not only saved is life but cared. He saw my husband who is older all the way until my husband was better than new.
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Baylor Coll of Med
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
