Overview

Dr. Nikhil Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Patel works at Midwest Colon & Rectal Surgery in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anoscopy and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.