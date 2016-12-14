Overview of Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO

Dr. Nikhil Shah, DO is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.