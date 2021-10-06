See All General Surgeons in High Point, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Teppara works at Atrium Health Wake Forest - Surgical Specialists in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Abscess and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Unc Regional Physicians Surgical Associates
    404 Westwood Ave Ste 303, High Point, NC 27262
    Wake Forest Baptist Health-High Point Bariatrics
    1814 Westchester Dr Fl 1, High Point, NC 27262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ventral Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2021
    Personable, caring and explained what was to be expected for my fathers procedure (peritoneal dialysis catheter placement) during the consultation, on the day of surgery (prior to surgery) and after surgery. Everything went well so far and my dad wanted to know later after his procedure will I ever see him again? Blessings to Dr. Teppara and his staff
    About Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003042409
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teppara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teppara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teppara works at Atrium Health Wake Forest - Surgical Specialists in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Teppara’s profile.

    Dr. Teppara has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Intestinal Abscess and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teppara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Teppara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teppara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teppara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teppara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

