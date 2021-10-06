Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teppara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Unc Regional Physicians Surgical Associates404 Westwood Ave Ste 303, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 905-6060
Wake Forest Baptist Health-High Point Bariatrics1814 Westchester Dr Fl 1, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 905-6390
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, caring and explained what was to be expected for my fathers procedure (peritoneal dialysis catheter placement) during the consultation, on the day of surgery (prior to surgery) and after surgery. Everything went well so far and my dad wanted to know later after his procedure will I ever see him again? Blessings to Dr. Teppara and his staff
About Dr. Nikhil Teppara, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003042409
Education & Certifications
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- Saint Johns University of New York
- General Surgery
