Dr. Nikhil Uppal, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikhil Uppal, MD
Dr. Nikhil Uppal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Uppal's Office Locations
Lower Manhattan Hematology & Oncology156 William Street 6th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It's always a pleasure to see Dr.Uppal he's very thorough, pleasant and cares about his patients and explains things in a way in which you can understand and his NP Meghan is as sweet as she can be,I'm thankful for both of them.
About Dr. Nikhil Uppal, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1215953849
Education & Certifications
- Rochester General Hospital
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uppal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Uppal has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppal, there are benefits to both methods.