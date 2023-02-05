Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD
Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Chicago Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 361-2111
Prairie Medical Center of Westchester2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (312) 361-2111
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
- 4 9200 Calumet Ave Ste S300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (877) 632-6637
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was having swelling and pain in my knee and Dr. Verma was able to get me in within just a couple days. All of the imaging was done on-site and the workflow in the clinic is very efficient. Dr. Verma and his PA were both extremely smart, genuine and had a great bedside manner. I’d recommend anyone to select him as their doctor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service Fellowship - The Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
208 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.