Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL, Chicago, IL and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.