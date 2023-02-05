See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (208)
Map Pin Small Oak Park, IL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD

Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Verma works at Midwest Podiatry Services - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL, Chicago, IL and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Verma's Office Locations

    Chicago Office
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1550, Oak Park, IL 60304 (312) 361-2111
    Prairie Medical Center of Westchester
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 (312) 361-2111
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 432-2302
    9200 Calumet Ave Ste S300, Munster, IN 46321 (877) 632-6637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 05, 2023
    I was having swelling and pain in my knee and Dr. Verma was able to get me in within just a couple days. All of the imaging was done on-site and the workflow in the clinic is very efficient. Dr. Verma and his PA were both extremely smart, genuine and had a great bedside manner. I’d recommend anyone to select him as their doctor.
    Kari — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659350353
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine and Shoulder Service Fellowship - The Hospital for Special Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhil Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verma has seen patients for Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    208 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

