See All Urologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Astoria, NY
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD

Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Waingankar works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Astoria, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waingankar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    25 20 30 Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills
    9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Waingankar?

    Mar 31, 2021
    A very knowledgeable profesional in his field. A great listener and expert solution finder in pathology and ED treatment.
    Frank Alvarez — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waingankar to family and friends

    Dr. Waingankar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Waingankar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD.

    About Dr. Nikhil Waingankar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1316119233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waingankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waingankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waingankar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waingankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Waingankar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waingankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waingankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waingankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.