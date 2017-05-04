Dr. Nikhilesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhilesh Mehta, MD
Dr. Nikhilesh Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Virtua Pediatric and Adolescent1172 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-1937
I've been going to Dr Mehta for almost 10 years now. I swear by him, he found my Crohn's disease when other doctors couldn't. Plus he has to have the best bedside manner a doctor could have.
About Dr. Nikhilesh Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1083782924
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.