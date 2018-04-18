Overview

Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Sekhar works at New York Bariatric Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.