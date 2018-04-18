Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
-
1
Fairfield Office140 Sherman 3 Fl St Fl 3, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (800) 633-8446
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to follow up with Dr. Sekhar for the first time after my surgery. He didn’t even give me 5 minutes in the room, didn’t let me voice my concerns and rushed right out the door. I drove 40 minutes away just for him to not even give me the time of day really disappointing. I just feel like a number and I may not even follow up with him again.
About Dr. Nikhilesh Sekhar, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881645364
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
