Dr. Nikhita Dhruv, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nikhita Dhruv, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dhruv works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Brevard LLC
    2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 309-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency

Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Goiter
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Female Infertility
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acidosis
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Insipidus
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroiditis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Oct 03, 2022
    I went to Dr. Dhruv several yrs. ago , and am now coming back to her found other Dr.‘a just have you running in circles with your health,where as Dr.Dhruv is direct and to the point, explaining your condition and what needs to be done to have a healthier long comfortable life. It’s a shame more Dr.’s aren’t as Helpful and Listeners to your health instead of pushing pills or pushing you off to someone else.
    Kim — Oct 03, 2022
    About Dr. Nikhita Dhruv, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710985593
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Va Hosp
    Residency
    • U Va Hosp
    Internship
    • U Va Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nikhita Dhruv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhruv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhruv has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhruv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhruv works at Medical Associates Of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dhruv’s profile.

    Dr. Dhruv has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhruv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhruv. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhruv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhruv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhruv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

