Dr. Niki Caggiano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Caggiano works at Academic Health Care Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in North Bellmore, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.