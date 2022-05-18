Dr. Nikisha Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikisha Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikisha Richards, MD
Dr. Nikisha Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flint, MI. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Hurley Medical Center2 Hurley Plz Ste 212, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 762-7300
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 220, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 323-0830
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System401 N 11th St Ste 439, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-8643
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nikisha Richards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
