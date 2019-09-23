Dr. Nikita Eike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikita Eike, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikita Eike, MD
Dr. Nikita Eike, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in York, PA.
Dr. Eike works at
Dr. Eike's Office Locations
-
1
Typical Life Corporation707 Loucks Rd, York, PA 17404 Directions (717) 718-1215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eike?
Perfect for my son. understands the complicated family dynamic and is able to coax my son into participation without seeming overbearing OR patronizing.
About Dr. Nikita Eike, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104243096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eike accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eike works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eike. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.