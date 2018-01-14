Dr. Lakdawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikita Lakdawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nikita Lakdawala, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lakdawala works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu -trinity Centre111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-1003Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Lakdawala at NYU Trinity Langone. She was friendly, thorough, and took the time to answer all of my questions (which is a bit unusual as most doctors are usually trying to rush you out). She came across as very competent and had great suggestions to address my concerns. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Nikita Lakdawala, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1114286754
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakdawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakdawala has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakdawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakdawala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakdawala.
