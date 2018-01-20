Dr. Nikita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikita Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nikita Shah, MD
Dr. Nikita Shah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
-
2
Florida Home Health Equipment and Supplies Inc22 W Underwood St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah has been my Breast Cancer Oncologist since 2012. I honestly do not know how I would have been able to get through this without her. She is amazing and her staff are as well! She takes the time to listen to you and answer any questions you may have. She took deciding on which treatment would be best for my cancer type seriously and worked with my surgeon as a team. I am Ned now over 5 years. Thank you Dr. Shah and Team! You are the reason I am here!
About Dr. Nikita Shah, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265417505
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.