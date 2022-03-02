Dr. Nikita Tihonov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tihonov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikita Tihonov, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikita Tihonov, MD
Dr. Nikita Tihonov, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Tihonov works at
Dr. Tihonov's Office Locations
University Cardiovascular Surgeons1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was extremely thorough.
About Dr. Nikita Tihonov, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tihonov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tihonov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tihonov works at
Dr. Tihonov speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tihonov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tihonov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tihonov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.