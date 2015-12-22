Overview

Dr. Nikki Donaldson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Donaldson works at Northwest Medical Pharmacy in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.