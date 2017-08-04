Dr. Nikki Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nikki Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dermatology Partners of the North Shore400 Skokie Blvd Ste 475, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-4433
Elmhurst Dermatology, PC103 N Haven Rd Ste 7, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (837) 832-2111
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very efficient and thorough. Personable and reassuring.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700197811
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Dermatology
