Dr. Nikki Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikki Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very accessible to her patients, listens closely and pays significant attention to the specific needs of each patient. I find her personable, professional and attentive.
About Dr. Nikki Levin, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.