Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD

Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Neubauer works at Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vaginal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.