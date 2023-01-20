Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD
Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Trinity Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Neubauer's Office Locations
Gynecologic Cancer Institute of Chicago6700 W 95th St Ste 330, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-3242
Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (708) 422-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Niki and her team are great. I was so scared when I got my diagnosis. My first visit with her and her team made me feel so comfortable. knew I was in good hands. Thank you Dr. Niki!!
About Dr. Nikki Neubauer, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ Med Ctr
- Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
