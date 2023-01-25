Overview

Dr. Nikki Parker-Ray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Parker-Ray works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.