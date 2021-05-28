Dr. Nikki Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Nikki Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Directions (916) 536-3540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr. Pham has been wonderful. My grandmother, 96, needed a primary care doctor in the area and Dr. Pham had appointments available. I am so happy with her. Dr. Pham and her team took great care and concern for my grandmothers needs.
About Dr. Nikki Pham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1588894562
Education & Certifications
- Valley Family Medicine Residency of Modesto
- University of California, San Diego
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.