Dr. Nikki Thaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikki Thaker, DO
Overview
Dr. Nikki Thaker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, VA and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Thaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Primary Care - Vacaville421 Nut Tree Rd Ste 140, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- HealthSmart
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thaker?
About Dr. Nikki Thaker, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1467957720
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine, Dayton, OH
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, VA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thaker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thaker works at
Dr. Thaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.