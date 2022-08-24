See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO

Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Zahabi works at John C. Storch M.d. Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Zahabi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John C. Storch M.d. Inc.
    350 OLD NEWPORT BLVD, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 688-2775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zahabi?

    Aug 24, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Zahabi by my pulmonary doctor. Dr. Zahabi took time to get to know me and my complex medical history. She ordered blood tests and had me come back in so that we could review them together. I feel very confident in her care. I highly recommend her/
    Jackie V — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zahabi to family and friends

    Dr. Zahabi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zahabi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO.

    About Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437506847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zahabi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahabi works at John C. Storch M.d. Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zahabi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nikki Zahabi, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.