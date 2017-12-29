Overview of Dr. Nikola Bartulica, DO

Dr. Nikola Bartulica, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Bartulica works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Family Care in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.