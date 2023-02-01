Overview of Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD

Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Lekic works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.