Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Lekic's Office Locations
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lekic has provided excellent care for my wife and I. Wrist surgery for her And steroid injections for my thumb. All appointments have been on time. Very good staff support. Highly recommended
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Serbo-Croatian
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Hand Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lekic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lekic accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekic speaks Serbo-Croatian.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.