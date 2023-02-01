See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.9 (75)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD

Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Lekic works at South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Stuart, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lekic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr Lekic has provided excellent care for my wife and I. Wrist surgery for her And steroid injections for my thumb. All appointments have been on time. Very good staff support. Highly recommended
    John R — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD
    About Dr. Nikola Lekic, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Serbo-Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1427475565
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Hand Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

