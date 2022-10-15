Dr. Nikola Nenadovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nenadovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikola Nenadovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterton, IN. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute601 Gateway Blvd N, Chesterton, IN 46304 Directions (219) 921-1444
Portage3691 Willowcreek Rd Ste 100, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 921-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
To the point and great on the communication. His whole team was awesome! My only wish was that I had done this years ago.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Nenadovich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nenadovich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nenadovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nenadovich has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nenadovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Nenadovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nenadovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nenadovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nenadovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.