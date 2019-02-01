See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD

Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ulm, Ulm, Germany and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Zivaljevic works at Lankford Hand Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zivaljevic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lankford Hand Surgery Associates
    411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-5351
  2. 2
    Lankford Hand Surgery Associates
    5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104 Bldg 11, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-5351

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 01, 2019
    Have been going to Dr. Zivaljevic for about 3 years now. He was recommended to me by my Internist, Dr. John Demopulos. Not only is Dr. Zivaljevic very personable, but he's very knowledgeable about hands, wrists, etc. I trust what he says and have had good results from procedures he's done on me. He's great! He takes his time and even draws pictures to illustrate questions I have asked. :-)
    Feb 01, 2019
    About Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, French, German and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1467698332
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Gen Hosp
    Residency
    • SUNY At Buffalo, Buffalo, Ny
    Internship
    • SUNY At Buffalo, Buffalo, Ny
    Medical Education
    • University Of Ulm, Ulm, Germany
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
