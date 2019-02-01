Overview of Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD

Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ulm, Ulm, Germany and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Zivaljevic works at Lankford Hand Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.