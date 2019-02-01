Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zivaljevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD
Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Ulm, Ulm, Germany and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Zivaljevic works at
Dr. Zivaljevic's Office Locations
-
1
Lankford Hand Surgery Associates411 N Washington Ave Ste 7500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-5351
-
2
Lankford Hand Surgery Associates5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104 Bldg 11, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 823-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zivaljevic?
Have been going to Dr. Zivaljevic for about 3 years now. He was recommended to me by my Internist, Dr. John Demopulos. Not only is Dr. Zivaljevic very personable, but he's very knowledgeable about hands, wrists, etc. I trust what he says and have had good results from procedures he's done on me. He's great! He takes his time and even draws pictures to illustrate questions I have asked. :-)
About Dr. Nikola Zivaljevic, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, French, German and Serbian
- 1467698332
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- SUNY At Buffalo, Buffalo, Ny
- SUNY At Buffalo, Buffalo, Ny
- University Of Ulm, Ulm, Germany
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zivaljevic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zivaljevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zivaljevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zivaljevic works at
Dr. Zivaljevic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, French, German and Serbian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zivaljevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zivaljevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zivaljevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zivaljevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.