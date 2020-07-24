Overview of Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD

Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Bildzukewicz works at Usc Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.