Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD

Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Bildzukewicz works at Usc Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bildzukewicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Department of Surgery
    1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-6868
  2. 2
    Keck Medicine of USC
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (800) 872-2273
  3. 3
    Nirr Inc.
    2151 N Harbor Blvd Ste 3100, Fullerton, CA 92835 (714) 446-5830
  4. 4
    Fudge Family Acute Rehabilitation Center
    1 Hoag Dr Fl 3, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 764-5350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hernia Repair

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pyloric Stenosis
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Biliary Atresia
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastrotomy
Hepatectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Spinal Nerve Block
Thoracentesis
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Bildzukewicz performed reflux surgery on me June 2020. Not only is he an excellent surgeon but he also takes time to listen and to give full explanation regarding the surgery and recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Bildzukewicz.
    Georgina Andres — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255547493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
