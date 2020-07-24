Dr. Bildzukewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD
Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Keck Hospital of USC and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Bildzukewicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bildzukewicz's Office Locations
-
1
Usc Department of Surgery1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6868
-
2
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
-
3
Nirr Inc.2151 N Harbor Blvd Ste 3100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5830
-
4
Fudge Family Acute Rehabilitation Center1 Hoag Dr Fl 3, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bildzukewicz?
Dr. Bildzukewicz performed reflux surgery on me June 2020. Not only is he an excellent surgeon but he also takes time to listen and to give full explanation regarding the surgery and recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Bildzukewicz.
About Dr. Nikolai Bildzukewicz, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255547493
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bildzukewicz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bildzukewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bildzukewicz works at
Dr. Bildzukewicz has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bildzukewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bildzukewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bildzukewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bildzukewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bildzukewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.