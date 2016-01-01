See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Boston, MA
Dr. Nikolai Velev, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nikolai Velev, MD

Dr. Nikolai Velev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.

Dr. Velev works at East Boston Pediatrics in East Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Velev's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Boston Neighborhd Health
    10 Gove St, East Boston, MA 02128 (617) 569-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nikolai Velev, MD.

    About Dr. Nikolai Velev, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bulgarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831327485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Velev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velev works at East Boston Pediatrics in East Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Velev’s profile.

    Dr. Velev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

