Dr. Botsoglou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikolaos Botsoglou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nikolaos Botsoglou, MD
Dr. Nikolaos Botsoglou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Botsoglou works at
Dr. Botsoglou's Office Locations
-
1
Kostas N. Botsoglou MD2475 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 896-5922
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botsoglou?
About Dr. Nikolaos Botsoglou, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1225015621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botsoglou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botsoglou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botsoglou works at
Dr. Botsoglou has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botsoglou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Botsoglou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botsoglou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botsoglou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botsoglou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.