Overview of Dr. Nikolaos Pyrsopoulos, MD

Dr. Nikolaos Pyrsopoulos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from University of Athens / College of Medicine / School of Health Science National & Kapodistrian and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Pyrsopoulos works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.