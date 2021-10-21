Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsiouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD
Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from The Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Heart Center of Nevada3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 207, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 805-2437
Heart Center of Nevada4275 Burnham Ave Ste 370, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 805-2445
Heart Center of Nevada700 Shadow Ln Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 805-1868Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He helped save my life.
About Dr. Nikolaos Tsiouris, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1790789428
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hosp.
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- The Aristotle University Of Thessaloniki
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsiouris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsiouris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsiouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsiouris has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsiouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsiouris speaks Greek and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsiouris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsiouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsiouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsiouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.